Cheeky Instagram message has Manu loving Bundy barbecues
BUNDABERG couple Jason Marland and Emily Clever never thought a cheeky Instagram message to a celebrity chef would have their fire pit in the backyard of MasterChef judge Manu Feildel, but it did.
The couple started Yagoona Design Australia as a side business in Bundy in 2014, after friend Alex Lototzky moved to Switzerland and found there were no barbecues to suit an open fire, so he designed one, and opened a company.
It started with Mr Lototzy's desire to have a dependable wood fire grill that was built to last forever.
Ms Clever said the fire pits were made out of re-purposed material.
They are made from gas tanks which are shipped to Australia and with other parts manufactured in Brisbane, it is packaged and shipped from the Rum City.
"I was saw Colin Fassnidge was doing up his backyard on Instagram and sent him a message saying one of our fire pits would look good in it," Ms Clever said.
"He replied and said it would and his mate Manu would also like one."
Ms Clever said the exposure the celebrities brought to their small company was amazing.
Feildel has posted photos on Instagram with his Yagoona pit.
"Love my new fire pit/bbq, great to cook on and great for entertaining," he wrote.
For more about the fire pits go to www.yagoonadesignaustralia.com.au.