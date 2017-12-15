Cheerful delivery of 100 cakes to top up Christmas hampers

VAL Murphy and her team of hard working volunteers have been busy creating Christmas hampers for families who are doing it tough.

The Hervey Bay Lion's Club donated 100 Christmas cakes, which was gratefully received by Mrs Murphy.

"We distribute 100 Christmas hampers to people who have been coming to us throughout the year," Mrs Murphy said.

Volunteer Rosemary Picture said within two days of opening their books to families in need, they had allocated a quarter of the hampers.

"We've already marked off 26 (Christmas hampers), so that's a quarter of them already," Mrs Picture said.

"The hampers are made up of not only cakes, but other donations from other organisations.

"The schools donate gifts for children, that goes towards making a very generous hamper."

While the Christmas hampers are only available to those who have been accessing St Vinnie's throughout the year, Mrs Murphy said people were still welcome to drop in for help.

"They can still come in and get help if they're really desperate," Mrs Murphy said.

"Even after doing 100 hampers, there's always food left over and if someone comes in that last week, we still give them a couple of Christmas things to go with the food."