ONE NATION: One Nation Senator and party founder Pauline Hanson with party candidate for Hervey Bay Damian Huxham today. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

CHEERS AND JEERS: Pauline’s election visit to Fraser Coast

Stuart Fast
22nd Oct 2020 7:00 PM
SHE was met with cheers from her supporters and jeers from those who oppose her, but Pauline Hanson has visited the Fraser Coast with just over one week until the 2020 Queensland election.

Ms Hanson was in Hervey Bay today to meet with candidate Damian Huxham and community groups, announce new commitments for the electorate and thank pre-polling volunteers.

ONE NATION: One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson with party candidate for Hervey Bay Damian Huxham and Hervey Bay resident Jeanette Maynes. Photo: Stuart Fast
With the last leg of election to go, Ms Hanson said "the on-the-ground feeling is very good, people are looking for change."

"There's mixed reactions over the COVID pandemic … unless we make some tough decisions on where we go with this state and support those businesses in agriculture, mining and water security, we've got no hope for the future.

Senator Hansen said "Ted Sorensen is retiring from politics, people have a lot of regard for him … that leaves an opening for someone to pick up the cudgel and continue the work."

When asked if this was her last visit to Fraser Coast prior to the election, Senator Hanson said "I'd love to get back up here again but I can't commit at this stage."

While in Hervey Bay, Senator Hanson joined Mr Huxham in announcing the party's commitment to a detox unit in Hervey Bay.

Her Hervey Bay visit follows an earlier election visit to Maryborough.

campaign trail damien huxham hervey bay one nation pauline hanson queensland election 2020
Fraser Coast Chronicle

