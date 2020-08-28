Menu
A drink driver has thanked a magistrate after being handed down a sentence for drink driving.
A drink driver has thanked a magistrate after being handed down a sentence for drink driving.
Crime

‘Cheers’: Drink-driver thanks judge for sentence

by Cameron Bates
28th Aug 2020 3:46 PM
A drink driver has thanked a magistrate after being handed down a sentence for drink driving.

Braydon Thomas Camp admitted to recording 0.068, a reading over the general alcohol limit of 0.05, when he was stopped at Four Mile Road near Victoria Plantation at 12.30am on Monday, August 10.

Police prosecutor Len Brown said Camp, a sole occupant of the vehicle, had admitted to police that he had consumed three mid-strength beers and a bottle of Great Northern between 8pm and 10pm the previous evening and "knew he shouldn't be driving".

Camp was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for the minimum one-month period.

A conviction was recorded.

"Cheers for that," Camp told the magistrate as he walked from the dock.

Originally published as 'Cheers': Drink-driver thanks judge for sentence

