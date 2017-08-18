29°
Cheers! Taking lychee booze from Tiaro to the world

Geoff Egan
| 18th Aug 2017 6:22 AM
Lychee Hill Estate's John Pool is looking to export his unique lychee-based liqueurs and wines into China.
Lychee Hill Estate's John Pool is looking to export his unique lychee-based liqueurs and wines into China.

CHINA'S love for lychees could turn a Tiaro farm into an international liqueur powerhouse.

Lychee Hill Estate has been making liqueurs and wines from lychees for less than 10 years, but they have already attracted attention from Chinese restaurateurs.

Owner John Pool has turned a trip to the Ekka into a meeting with businesspeople looking to sell Lychee Hill Estate products in China.

"The Chinese absolutely love lychees. That's where the fruit is from and they just adore them over there,” he said.

"But there aren't many places making alcohol from lychees. It's a really intensive process, it's not like making wine. You can't just press them.

"You've got to peel them and de-seed them, so it's a big job.”

Mr Pool said the liqueurs are made from pure lychee juice, the wines and sparklings are mixed with grape wine to dilute the fruit's sweetness.

He said Ekka patrons loved the product.

"We've been coming since about 2010 and that's when we won our first award here. People just love it, Ekka's always been great to us.”

