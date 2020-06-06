CHEERS: Time to break the pub drought, Fraser Coast

AS pubs and clubs are able to reopen with the introduction of eased stage two restrictions in Queensland, local venues are looking forward to welcoming back customers and providing a space for socialising and reconnecting.

Beach House Hotel venue manager Paul Robins said the hotel would open on Monday and, as it was a large venue, would cater for "multiple pods" of 20 people.

Following the directive from Queensland Health, he said, table service would be available for food and drinks, and takeaway options would continue.

"It's not going to turn us back into a profitable business, but it gets quite a few of our staff back working and it will be good to see our customers again," Mr Robins said.

"I think people are starting to get a bit bored."

Mr Robins said it would be "really good" for people's mental health to be able to go out again.

He said the hotel had kept over 20 staff members employed in its bottle shops and with cleaning and maintenance work over the past couple of months, and had now been able to bring back nearly another 20 employees. Takeaway service had helped keep staff like head chef Phil Rogers employed.

Mr Robins said there wouldn't be any live entertainment yet but he was looking forward to getting musicians back when possible.

Pubs are back - Bay Central Tavern Venue Manager Paul Limbrick. Photo: Cody Fox Cody Fox



Venue manager at the Bay Central Tavern, Paul Limbrick, said the tavern opened yesterday and it was "great to have our staff back on deck".

"And it's great to have the opportunity to be serving the public again. I'm really pleased to see our locals back and supporting us.

"I've got staff back and people are gainfully employed again."

Mr Limbrick said he had a team of about 11 or 12 working, including four chefs and four managers.

*If anything has changed at your venue, call Carlie Walker on 4120 1053 to update the story.

*Stories contributed by Louise Shannon are funded by the Judith Neilson Institute of Journalism and Ideas.