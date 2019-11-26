Giant beer laboratory opens to show you how to brew

Aussies are frothing at the chance to study craft beer at a new giant beer laboratory opening.

The State Government is opening a giant beer laboratory in Brisbane's south to encourage people to study craft beer.

In one of the most non-traditional education offers for 2020, a Certificate III TAFE course in brewing craft beer is on offer at the Coopers Plains facility.

TAFE Queensland chief executive Mary Campbell said the new course would help ensure there were enough skilled brewers to meet the demands of industry growth.

"We're excited to be working with the Queensland Government on this new course, which will give brewers the technical and practical understanding of the brewing process needed in a dynamic industry," Ms Campbell said.

"Brewing craft beer requires a high level of skill, so making a formal qualification available alongside BrewLab is a great way to invest in people and training."

Minister for Manufacturing Cameron Dick said the Queensland BrewLab would give craft brewers the ability to develop and test new beer recipes without interrupting their own production lines.

"Providing craft brewers with state-of-the-art facilities to create new recipes will ensure the local industry continues to grow and more jobs are created for Queenslanders," Mr Dick said.

"BrewLab will include a sensory lab and quality assurance services, where brewers can get their beers tasted by an expert panel or focus groups, and get their beer tested for elements such as acidity and alcohol volume."

Steve 'Hendo' Henderson from Rockstar Brewer Academy said BrewLab would give brewers the tools to ensure they could deliver the best possible product into the market.

"Consumers naturally gravitate towards a high-quality product, and facilities like the Queensland BrewLab give industry a way to make sure we have high quality beer on tap," Mr Henderson said.

"As an industry, we want to welcome new consumers; we want them to taste a craft beer, enjoy it, and then come back for more. That's how we'll grow the craft brewing industry in Queensland."

The Queensland BrewLab sits within the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries' Food Pilot Plant facility.

The Food Pilot Plant provides technical and research capability to the broader food industry across Queensland by giving small-to-medium-sized enterprises access to world-best practice food processing areas and technology, as well as technical support for food technology, consumer and sensory science and food quality.

Craft beer production in Queensland is worth more than $62 million annually, and on average each of the state's 90 independent craft brewers employs about 20 Queenslanders.

For more information visit qld.gov.au/brewlab.