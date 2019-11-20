CHEERS TO THAT: New brewery to open in Bay

RAISE A GLASS: A brewery is set to open in Hervey Bay in 2020.

THERE is something big brewing in Hervey Bay.

The region is set to get its first brewery in 2020, with the announcement that Cauldron Brewing has been given the green light, with council and finance approvals all ticked off.

A brainchild of National Home Brew owner Martin Potter, the project has taken more than two years and considerable funds to get to this stage.

"There has been a lot of hurdles and hoops to jump through to see the project reach this stage and we're finally starting to see daylight," Mr Potter said.

"Cauldron Brewing have not received any state or federal government assistance packages despite it being a much-needed job creation project.

"Fraser Coast Regional Council have and continue to provide valuable assistance along the way, but at the end of the day, we're determined to bring the project to fruition and give the Fraser Coast its own independent craft brewery and the jobs that go with it."

Cauldron Brewing will feature a multi-vessel brewhouse at 1 Old Maryborough Rd, featuring some state-of-the-art energy saving features, with up to 11 batches of beer being in produced at a time.

Mr Potter said a focus would be on small batches of beer over a wide range of styles, from low alcohol offerings through to various pale ales and strong ales, barley wines and more.

The venue will also have barrel ageing program for specialty beer styles.

"The on-site 15 tap bar will also feature cask conditioned real ales served from hand pumps," he said.

"Takeaway sales will be based on Growler and keg fills to provide environmentally friendly options and meals will be available from a well-appointed kitchen."

While Mr Potter is thrilled with the positive reaction from the community, he says there's still a long way to go before opening to the public around August next year.

"While we cannot give an exact date for opening at this stage, we should have a clearer picture in the coming weeks.

"We're excited to bring this project to fruition after the hard yards of the last couple of years, but we still have a lot of work to do and hoops to jump through before we can get people settled into meaningful employment and present a range of great food and beers to the public where it's made and in perfect condition."

Mr Potter said capital works would start in coming months, followed by staff training.

"Beyond the actual brewhouse design and build along with the considerable infrastructure required, we have to sort through staff training and development requirements.

"We can't train people to have a passion for craft. But we can use passion for craft to fuel great training and development opportunities and create a vibrant team, workplace and venue."