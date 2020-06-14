CHEERS: Wine bar opening a hit with Hervey Bay

Owners of 19XO Wine and Cocktail Bar Damien Estreich and Geoffrey Bouvier. Photo: Cody Fox

HERVEY BAY'S newest drinks venue, 19XO Wine and Cocktail Bar opened to a thriving night life.

Co-owner Damien Estreich said the venue opened on Wednesday June 10 and business had been booming over the following days and weekend.

Mr Estreich said the business gave patrons a positive social atmosphere where they didn't feel overcrowded.

He said 19XO greatly benefited from Hervey Bay residents looking to get back out after being at home due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Mr Estreich said it was wonderful for people to be back socialising again.

19XO was opened in Hervey Bay to give residents a place to experience bar culture so they wouldn't have to travel to the Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast or Brisbane.

It's proved to be a popular concept with locals, as Mr Estreich said the business had been "booked solid" two weeks prior to opening.

He hoped as coronavirus restrictions eased, the venue could open up to host a maximum of 30 to 40 people.

The wine and cocktail bar management team is also planning on expanding its services to offer live music as well as wine and whiskey tasting nights.

Mr Estreich said the bar was also looking to host wine and painting nights.