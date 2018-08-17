Cheery get together for club members
TAKING a step back way before digital times, the Maryborough Users Computer Club committee played out an old fashioned skit.
The skit was part of the entertainment for the annual Christmas In July luncheon.
Committee secretary Dawn McKinley said she narrated and wrote the play much to the delight of everyone.
"The committee got into character and with audience participation made for loads of laughter," she said.
"There were lots of memories shared around by past, present and future members of the club.
"We even had Santa make an appearance and hand out presents."
Dawn said they all enjoyed a barbecue lunch.
"It was great to see
such a huge turnout," she said.
"I want to thank everyone for making it such a great day and for bringing such wonderful delicious food for the bring and share."
For more information about the Maryborough Computer Users Group visit 199 Sussex St (corner of Farrell St) or phone 4123 5931, 9am-noon Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.