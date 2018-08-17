Cheery get together for club members

More entertaining action from Maryborough Computer Users Group members Stan Rampton and Bill McKinley.

More entertaining action from Maryborough Computer Users Group members Stan Rampton and Bill McKinley. contributed

TAKING a step back way before digital times, the Maryborough Users Computer Club committee played out an old fashioned skit.

The skit was part of the entertainment for the annual Christmas In July luncheon.

Committee secretary Dawn McKinley said she narrated and wrote the play much to the delight of everyone.

"The committee got into character and with audience participation made for loads of laughter," she said.

"There were lots of memories shared around by past, present and future members of the club.

"We even had Santa make an appearance and hand out presents."

GETTING READY: Maryborough Computer Users Group members Gay Buzza, Jim Moore,and Kae Bellert get into character for the entertainment at the Christmas gig. contributed

Santa aka John Parker with his jolly helper Bill McKinley delivered secret Santa pressies to members and guests of the Maryborough Computer Users Group Christmas in July party. contributed

Maurie Raynolds and Brenda Moore played their part in the entertaining skit at their Christmas in July party at the Maryborough Computer Users clubhouse. contributed

Dawn said they all enjoyed a barbecue lunch.

"It was great to see

such a huge turnout," she said.

"I want to thank everyone for making it such a great day and for bringing such wonderful delicious food for the bring and share."

For more information about the Maryborough Computer Users Group visit 199 Sussex St (corner of Farrell St) or phone 4123 5931, 9am-noon Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.