Chef allegedly caught with ice and fantasy

A GOLD Coast chef allegedly caught with a stash of drugs, including ice and fantasy, in a satchel in Surfers Paradise has been granted bail.

Alekisio Blake Kaihea was allegedly found with 11g of the drug ice and 100ml of fantasy as he walked through the party precinct on Thursday afternoon.

The 37-year-old appeared in Southport Magistrates Court on Friday facing two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count of possessing utensils used in connection with drugs.

It is alleged Kaihea was spotted by the Gold Coast City Council security camera network walking on Cavill Ave.

Police were alerted to his presence because they wanted to talk to Kaihea on an unrelated matter.

When police searched Kaihea and his Guess-branded satchel they allegedly found clipseal bags containing about 11g of the drug ice.

It is alleged police also found a small glass vial containing about 100ml of the drug fantasy and a set of digital scales disguised as a tough phone case.

Residue of the drug ice was allegedly found on the scales.

Magistrate Pamela Dowse granted bail to Kaihea and adjourned the matter to March 24.

Outside of court defence solicitor Joe Wicking, of Howden Saggers Lawyers, said Kaihea would be defending the charges.

In late 2019 Kaihea opened his own venue Moana Restaurant and Bar on the Isle of Capri.

The eatery focused on seafood with a Pacific Rim flavour.

He was previously head chef at George's Paragon in Sanctuary Cove.

Kaihea's occupation was listed as "unemployed" on court documents.

