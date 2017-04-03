29°
Business

Chef of four decades opens shop in Maryborough

Annie Perets
| 3rd Apr 2017 6:00 PM
Peter Hopwood from Hoppy's Cafe Takeaway in Maryborough.
Peter Hopwood from Hoppy's Cafe Takeaway in Maryborough. Alistair Brightman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A CHEF with more than 40 years of experience in the hospitality industry has brought a taste of his cooking to Maryborough.

Peter Hopwood has brought Hoppy's Café Takeaway to life.

Tucked away on Ellena St outside Downer, Mr Hopwood has given an abandoned building a new lease on life.

"It was empty for about a year and I saw taking it on as a challenge," he said.

"A lot of work had to be done on it, like repainting the entire place and a new steel kitchen bench."

The renovations were done ahead of the takeaway shop's opening in October to make way for what Mr Hopwood does best: cook.

"I love to cook," he said.

"It's my passion."

Mr Hopwood suspects the Maryborough business to be his final venture before entering retirement.

The takeaway shop's menu combines a mix of Australian favourites from burgers, seafood, sandwiches, hot boxes and snack packs.

And there are specials on Fridays too.

"It's been a mix of dishes like meatballs, lasagne, and stir fries," he said.

"There will be a special every day of the week as time goes on."

The trick he picked up over years of experience is using fresh ingredients.

"The meats for hamburgers I make myself and never use anything frozen," he said.

After living in different parts of eastern Australia like Armidale, Coffs Harbour and Warwick, he chose Maryborough to be his next destination.

"I could have gone anywhere but chose here," he said.

"I just love this style of living and the friendly people." Hoppy's Cafe Takeaway is located at 6 Ellena St, Maryborough.

It's open 9am-2.30pm and 4-7pm Monday-Friday, and 9am-2pm Saturday.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcbusiness fraser coast maryborough

Bay Superboat race protester vows he won't stop

Bay Superboat race protester vows he won't stop

Former mayoral candidate says he will continue his work to stop the annual superboat race, despite his last attempt landing him in court.

Text and drive: Would it take a child's death to stop you?

Whether it be texting or reaching for a bag in the back seat - it's not worth the risk.

Have you ever reached for your phone while driving?

It was a stinker! The warmest on record for Maryborough

Generic hot weather photo.

Hervey Bay also hit a record March average.

Chef of four decades opens shop in Maryborough

Peter Hopwood from Hoppy's Cafe Takeaway in Maryborough.

Hoppy’s Café Takeaway is located on Ellena St.

Local Partners

Chef of four decades opens shop in Maryborough

Peter Hopwood has brought a taste of his cooking to Maryborough.

Coin collection honours heroes

COIN COLLECTOR: Three-year-old Esme Moeller, of New Farm, takes a shine to the Legends of the Anzacs: Medals of Honour collection.

YOU'RE first in line for an exclusive Anzac coin collection.

SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: Your ultimate guide for April

FUN TIMES AHEAD: Jack and Poppy Clews are ready for weeks of fun during the school holidays on the Fraser Coast.

And there's something for the kids just in time for school holidays.

BIG SCREEN: 6 movies for the kids these school holidays

A scene from the movie The Boss Baby.

Why not take the kids to the cinema?

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

MAFS bride Susan says Sean isn’t the man viewers think he is

They're portrayed as the love birds but it seems that's not quite true

Married At First Sight brides expose conditions

Susan Rawlings and Lauren Bran hit out at the series.

‘Treated like monkeys’: MAFS brides Lauren and Susan hit out.

When Hamish met Andy: How it all began

Hamish and Andy met way back in 2000.

Andy Lee has revealed how he first met Hamish Blake.

The haunting tale of Hanging Rock

Strange things happened when Picnic at Hanging Rock producer Pat Lovell visiting the actual rock in Victoria.

A group of girls vanished at one of Australia’s creepiest spots.

Grinspoon announces 27-date national tour

Grinspoon are coming back together to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of their debut record.

LISMORE rock band is getting back together for 20th anniversary.

The life and women of The Candyman

Travers Beynon, ‘The Candyman’ with his bevy of beautiful women (he has his hand on his wife’s bottom)

So why is he called The Candyman?

Meghan Markle’s sister releasing ‘tell-all’ memoir

Kensington Palace confirms her relationship with Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle's sister is hoping to profit from the relationship

THE GREAT ESCAPE

1 Bromiley Court, Dundowran 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

This property has it all! Small acreage, magnificent rural views, contemporary designer home, huge shed, undercover alfresco entertaining, spa and only 5 minutes...

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

Affordable Family Home Ideal for Investors and Renovators

22 Nullor Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

3 bedrooms, main with W.I.R and 2 way bathroom Separate lounge with combined dining and kitchen Good condition and Great location Why pay rent? Inspect today!

Lifestyle with ocean views!

1/235 Esplanade, Pialba 4655

Unit 3 2 2 Auction in...

On the esplanade with Ocean views Spacious 3 bedroom,2 bathroom townhouse Swimming pool,lovely gardens,backyard in a security gated complex, This unit is the...

WILL NOT LAST - GREAT LOCATION

7 West Street, Torquay 4655

House 3 1 Auction in...

3 Bedrooms Garden Shed 607m2 block Central location Loads of Potential BOOK AN INSPECTION TODAY

ENTRY LEVEL STUNNER! BE QUICK

9 McGregor Close, Craignish 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

Set on a 2,022m2 (approx.) block with two street access this 4 bedroom home has been completely refurbished from top to bottom, finished to the highest of...

SPECTACULAR ESPLANADE POSITION

9 Esplanade, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

SPECTACULAR ESPLANADE POSITION Positioned at the very tip of Point Vernon on an elevated rise it is hard to find a better situated property than this. Coming onto...

PRICED TO SELL

2/12 Richard Charles Drive, Kawungan 4655

Unit 3 2 2 $325,000

3x Bedrooms Main with en-suite and Walk in robe Study nook Open plan living Stone bench-tops Double lock up garage Book and inspection today.

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 $450,000

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

EXPENSIVE WATER VIEWS - CHEAP PRICE

24 Mant Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 3 $450,000

Situated in a quiet and very desirable location, overlooking beautiful Gataker's Bay Reserve including water views. Three bedrooms two bathrooms and separate...

Caloundra West industrial site sold for $1,175,000

Coastline BMW to build state-of-the-art service centre

Motorbike stolen, found and returned in hectic 32 hours

REUNITED: As the storms started raging early Thursday morning thieves broke into Mathew Brown's shop, stealing his custom racing dirt bike and some other goods, but thanks to social media he was quickly reunited with the bike.

A brazen break-in as Cyclone Debbie struck has ended in smiles

Ready to call home

28-30 Carnarvon Ct, Yandina Creek.

North-easterly aspect and wide vista to the water on offer

Health hub hits home

Trust in the auction process and agent, results in Wurtulla sale

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!