Chef of four decades opens shop in Maryborough

A CHEF with more than 40 years of experience in the hospitality industry has brought a taste of his cooking to Maryborough.

Peter Hopwood has brought Hoppy's Café Takeaway to life.

Tucked away on Ellena St outside Downer, Mr Hopwood has given an abandoned building a new lease on life.

"It was empty for about a year and I saw taking it on as a challenge," he said.

"A lot of work had to be done on it, like repainting the entire place and a new steel kitchen bench."

The renovations were done ahead of the takeaway shop's opening in October to make way for what Mr Hopwood does best: cook.

"I love to cook," he said.

"It's my passion."

Mr Hopwood suspects the Maryborough business to be his final venture before entering retirement.

The takeaway shop's menu combines a mix of Australian favourites from burgers, seafood, sandwiches, hot boxes and snack packs.

And there are specials on Fridays too.

"It's been a mix of dishes like meatballs, lasagne, and stir fries," he said.

"There will be a special every day of the week as time goes on."

The trick he picked up over years of experience is using fresh ingredients.

"The meats for hamburgers I make myself and never use anything frozen," he said.

After living in different parts of eastern Australia like Armidale, Coffs Harbour and Warwick, he chose Maryborough to be his next destination.

"I could have gone anywhere but chose here," he said.

"I just love this style of living and the friendly people." Hoppy's Cafe Takeaway is located at 6 Ellena St, Maryborough.

It's open 9am-2.30pm and 4-7pm Monday-Friday, and 9am-2pm Saturday.