Chef Miguel's top tips to combat little fussy eaters

TELEVISION chef Miguel Maestre says there's no such thing as fussy kids, just fussy parents.

The chef with an unmistakable Spanish accent on the Channel Ten lifestyle show The Living Room visited the Fraser Coast yesterday to share his top tips to combat an issue every parent has faced - fussy eaters.

Miguel has teamed with Paisley Park Early Learning Centres to create seasonal menus across the organisation's 17 centres.

When it comes to food, the cheerful father of two said children need to be exposed to a variety of flavours on their dinner plate.

Prestyn Wilcox and Isabella Sinclair tell chef Miguel Maestre what they love to cook at home during his visit at Paisley Park Early Learning Centre in Hervey Bay. Amy Formosa

"If we expose children to different foods and get them involved in cooking from day one they will eat what we make for them when they're part of the process," Miguel said.

"It's amazing how far children's taste buds can go.

"If you make it fun and get the children involved in the process like picking the herbs and helping with marinades I guarantee you they will eat it."

The cost of fresh food has often been used as an excuse, but Miguel said healthy eating didn't have to break the bank.

"As a parent we tend to blame everything, too time poor, not enough money, but if you simply make children a part of the process of cooking you will have success."

The chef doesn't believe in kids-only meals.

"One meal for all the table, there is no hiding," he said.