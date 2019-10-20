Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Michael Cheika has quit. Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty
Michael Cheika has quit. Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty
Rugby Union

Cheika walks! Coach quits following RWC failure

20th Oct 2019 5:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has quit.

Cheika's exit comes after Australia's humiliating 40-16 loss to England in their World Cup quarter-final on Saturday night.

New Zealander Dave Rennie is the hot favourite to replace Cheika, whose exit comes as little surprise after a difficult year for Australian rugby.

"It is no secret I have no relationship with the CEO and not much with the chairman," Cheika said.

Stream the Rugby World Cup 2019 on KAYO SPORTS. Every match Live & On-Demand on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Get your 14 day free trial >

Michael Cheika has quit. Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty
Michael Cheika has quit. Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty

 

Cheika's tenure was marked by a successful 2015 World Cup campaign in which Australia reached the final and a disappointing display in Japan, marking a gradual decline in their standards.

 

MORE TO COME...

More Stories

Show More
michael cheika wallabies world cup 2019
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    FUEL FIRE: Man burns arms on Fraser Island

    premium_icon FUEL FIRE: Man burns arms on Fraser Island

    News A tourist has been airlifted from Fraser Island after burning his arms while refueling on Sunday morning

    Rain won't be a worry after Coast floodway upgrade

    premium_icon Rain won't be a worry after Coast floodway upgrade

    News The new infrastructure will mean safer travel

    NEW JOBS: M'boro mill gets grant

    premium_icon NEW JOBS: M'boro mill gets grant

    News The funding was part of the $46 million Made in Queensland program

    WEATHER: Heavy rain soaks in across Fraser Coast

    premium_icon WEATHER: Heavy rain soaks in across Fraser Coast

    Breaking Storms have hit the Fraser Coast, delivering much-needed rain