Cher says deranged man tried to kill her

Cher claims a deranged man tried to kill her when she was starring on Broadway back in 1982.

The Oscar winner said the terrifying ordeal occurred while she was appearing in Come Back to the 5 & Dime Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean, and a man was waiting for her at the stage door.

"I thought he was going to shake my hand, and he grabbed my arm and put it behind my back," she told The Guardian's G2 magazine. "He started pushing me down the alleyway, and he said, 'If you make a sound, I'll kill you.' Two fans, who later became friends, saw something was wrong, and they started screaming and ran towards me, and he ran away."

Cher, who is now 74, told the magazine that she's now hesitant to go out in public these days.

"I don't like going out now because everybody's got a camera and it's not safe," she said. "People rush you, and you don't know if they're going to kill you or take your picture. Either way, I don't like it."

The Strong Enough singer has recently been in the news for successfully spearheading a campaign to rescue Kaavan, the "world's loneliest elephant" from a Pakistani zoo.

And that's not the only pachyderm the 74-year-old performer is helping. She's also set her sights on another elephant and a gorilla.

