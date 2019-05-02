Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman is accused of a drunken late night stabbing attack at Cherbourg.
A woman is accused of a drunken late night stabbing attack at Cherbourg. Chatur Zala
Crime

Cherbourg stabbing accused told to lay off the booze

Sherele Moody
by
2nd May 2019 2:27 PM | Updated: 2:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN accused of stabbing her cousin four times during a night of drinking must abstain from booze while she is on bail.

Michell Lynette Tanner on Thursday applied for bail in the Brisbane Supreme Court.

Ms Tanner is charged with unlawful wounding.

She was charged around six months ago after her cousin was wounded with a knife four times while at a party in Cherbourg late last year.

Referring to the early hours assault, Justice David Boddice said "nothing good happens after midnight".

"It is alleged that after a lengthy period of drinking by many people, an incident arose as a result of which she armed herself with a knife," he said.

"The complainant was stabbed four times."

Ms Tanner had been on remand for 96 days in the lead-up to Thursday's court hearing.

In granting Ms Tanner bail, Justice Boddice ordered her to refrain from drinking, to live at an address in Stafford and to stay away from the alleged victim.

He noted Ms Tanner had a criminal history that included violence but that her last conviction was six years ago.

She will return to court on a date yet to be determined.

- NewsRegional

alcohol assault cherbourg court crime
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Hinkler tops list of electorates under most rental stress

    premium_icon Hinkler tops list of electorates under most rental stress

    News Not far behind was Wide Bay, which was ranked 12 nationally and fourth in the state

    Drunk driver who caused a two-car crash gets jail time

    premium_icon Drunk driver who caused a two-car crash gets jail time

    Crime "He failed to apply for a new licence after he had lost it'

    FEDERAL FUNDING: Dozens of jobs in pipeline for Hervey Bay

    premium_icon FEDERAL FUNDING: Dozens of jobs in pipeline for Hervey Bay

    News Eight jobs were also created during the construction period.

    'Take it outside dog': MP row over assault claim

    premium_icon 'Take it outside dog': MP row over assault claim

    News Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders lost it in parliament on Tuesday