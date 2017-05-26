Chess is growing in popularity among school students

CHECKMATE: Tinana State School Year 2 student Jacob Bolderrow-Strange ponders his next move at the Gardiner Chess Wide Bay South Inter-School Tournament.

IT MIGHT not be the average past-time of a Year 2 student but Jacob Bolderrow-Strange has mastered the game of chess.

He was one of 127 young chess fans from across the region who competed in a major tournament at St Mary's Catholic Primary School yesterday.

St Mary's teacher Suzanne Ready, who also runs the school's chess club, said it was an "honour” for the school to host the unique event.

"Each child played seven matches, matched up with someone with a similar level to them,” Ms Ready said.

"And then at the end there was a primary and senior winner.”

Games began early in the morning, and continued until about 2pm.

A similar event will return to the region next term.

Organiser Andrew Fitzpatrick said chess has been growing in popularity in the past few years.

"It's getting more prestigious and gaining acceptance as an activity as schools,” Mr Fitzpatrick said.

"Chess brings kids of all walks of life together, everyone is equal.”

The winner of the next tournament will qualify to a bigger event.