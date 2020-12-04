Chewing gum altercation lands man with not so sweet fine

Chewing gum. A man has appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court after spitting chewing gum on someone. Photo: File.

AN altercation involving a man spitting chewing gum at a Hervey Bay gym has landed him in court on an assault charge.

21-year-old Lee Muckan pleaded guilty over an incident on November 4, 6:50pm at Snap Fitness.

Police Prosecutor Sonia Edwards said "the defendant has entered the gym, walked over to his ex-partner and there was a verbal altercation about the end of their relationship. The victim has stood in-between the two and told Mr Muckan to leave."

Mr Muckan then became angry towards the victim and Mr Muckan's brother then tried to de-escalate the situation.

Mr Muckan then leaned over his brother's shoulder and spat his chewing gum which hit the left side of the victim's mouth.

Duty lawyer Michael Riedel said Mr Muckan had no criminal history and was gainfully employed.

"Mr Muckan didn't know she was his ex partner, he thought she still was his partner … his now ex partner said she needed a break and he agreed to that.

"He's then seen her with another fellow and the gym … and reacted poorly. He's regrets this occurring."

Magistrate Stephen Guthridge took into account Mr Muckan's early plea of guilty and the fact he had no criminal history.

"I am going to exercise my discretion not to record a conviction against you."

Mr Muckan entered into a 12 month reconnaissance order and was fined $750.