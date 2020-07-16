Chicken dinner proves a winner after shock job loss

Peter and Deborah Clark at their new store, Crunchy Fried Chicken.

LIKE almost a million Australians, Deborah Clark was left out of work due to COVID-19.

With more than 20 years of hospitality experience, the Hervey Bay woman, along with husband Peter Clark, decided instead of waiting for a job opportunity too come up, they would take matters into their own hands.

The pair are now the proud owners of Crunchy Fried Chicken, a new business on the Hervey Bay Esplanade.

"You have to step up and find your own work sometimes," Mr Clark said.

"We think opening this store has been a great decision in the end."

Mr Clark was previously a machinery driver and has never worked in customer service but said he was loving every minute of it.

Mrs Clark said when deciding on the type of store they would open, she looked for something that wasn't already in the area.

"I didn't want to do a basic takeaway or fish and chip shop because when you go along the Esplanade, there are other shops like that," she said.

"We wanted to be a niche shop."

The couple spent six weeks preparing and renovating the shopfront.

They opened on Monday and has been flat out ever since.

"When we opened we thought we had enough stock for two days but we were basically sold out by lunch," Mr Clark said.

They said the highlight of the first few days had been seeing the happy customers and hearing good reviews.

"Everyone has loved the freshness of the shop," Mrs Clark said.

With a fear of a second coronavirus wave, the Bay residents said they had back up plans that included offering delivery.