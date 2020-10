A PRIMARY school student has been hit by a car on their way to school.

The Chronicle understands an 11-year-old boy was cycling on Saltwater Ck Rd about 8.50am when he was struck.

His injuries are not yet known.

It's the second crash involving school children on the Fraser Coast this morning.

In Hervey Bay, two teenagers were taken to hospital after being hit by a car while walking near the corner of Old Maryborough Rd and Tooth St.

More to come.