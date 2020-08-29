Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A five-year-old boy is in a critical condition after he was allegedly assaulted with a wooden stick. A man and a woman are in police custody.
A five-year-old boy is in a critical condition after he was allegedly assaulted with a wooden stick. A man and a woman are in police custody.
Crime

Child fights for life after he was almost beaten to death

by Emily Cosenza
29th Aug 2020 11:05 AM

A couple have been arrested and charged after a child was seriously injured in an alleged domestic assault involving a wooden stick in Sydney's southwest.

Emergency services were called to the Chadderton St property in Cabramatta about 9.50pm on Friday where officers found the five-year-old who suffered from serious injuries.

The boy was treated by paramedics before being taken to Liverpool Hospital.

He was later transferred to The Children's Hospital at Westmead where he remains in a critical condition.

NSW Police will say in court the child was assaulted with a wooden stick.

A 20-year-old man and 31-year-old woman, who were known to the child, were arrested at the home.

The man was taken to Fairfield police station and charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The woman was taken to Liverpool police station and charged with putting child in danger of serious injury.

The couple were both refused bail and are due to appear in Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

Originally published as Child assaulted with wooden stick: cops

child assault court crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      NSW records 14 new virus cases

      NSW records 14 new virus cases
      • 29th Aug 2020 12:01 PM

      Top Stories

        'Enough': Business owners sick of abuse over virus rules

        Premium Content 'Enough': Business owners sick of abuse over virus rules

        News One business has been forced to close its doors and it’s not because of the virus.

        Quest to find mystery couple captured in chance sunset shot

        Premium Content Quest to find mystery couple captured in chance sunset shot

        News Are you the people in this priceless pic taken on a Coast beach?

        Bay mum with ‘concerning’ DV history avoids jail

        Premium Content Bay mum with ‘concerning’ DV history avoids jail

        News “You have that history which you will never be able to run away from”