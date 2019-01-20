Child attacked by dingoes on Fraser Island

A boy was attacked by a group of dingoes as he walked along a beach at Fraser Island.

A SIX-YEAR-OLD boy was attacked by a group of dingoes as he walked along a beach at Fraser Island.

He suffered "between 10 and 20 bite marks" on his legs from two or three dingoes after accidentally finding them next to a sand dune on Saturday.

The child was airlifted to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue aircrewman Dan Leggat said the incident occurred following an afternoon swim.



"The family had finished swimming when the young boy said he wanted to race up a sand dune," Mr Leggat said.



"Unfortunately, when he got to the top, there was a pack of four dingoes."

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman described the bites as puncture marks.