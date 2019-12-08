Menu
DINGO BITE: A school-aged boy was treated for a dingo bite on Fraser Island last night.
Child bitten by dingo on Fraser Island

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
8th Dec 2019 8:39 AM | Updated: 9:45 AM
PARAMEDICS were called to a reported dingo bite on Fraser Island over night.

The bite was reported on Eastern Beach at 6.06pm.

Paramedics treated a school-aged boy for minor injuries to his hand at the scene and didn't require transport.

The bite comes as the fourth reported incident this year after a six-year-old boy was attacked by a dingo in January, followed by another on a nine-year-old boy and his mother in February.

In April, a 14-month-old boy was attacked by a dingo when it entered the family's camper trailer.

