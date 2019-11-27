Child dies in horrific multi-vehicle crash

A HORRIFIC crash between a truck and a car carrying a woman and three children has left a child dead and several injured.

The truck collided with three cars on the M5 motorway east of Belmore Road just before 8.20am this morning.

The truck collided with a car on the M5 motorway. Picture: Seven News

NSW Police said a child died at the scene, while another was taken to hospital for treatment.

"All four drivers - two women and two men - have been taken to hospital for mandatory testing and treatment of non-life threatening injuries," police said in a statement.

Police hasve set up a crime scene and are appealing for information.

Live Traffic Sydney says all eastbound lanes are closed on the motorway at Riverwood.

It added that eastbound traffic is being diverted away from the scene via Belmore Road, Canterbury Road and King Georges Road.

RIVERWOOD: All eastbound lanes are closed on the M5 at Belmore Rd due to a multi-vehicle crash. Divert via Belmore Rd, Canterbury Rd & King Georges Rd to rejoin the M5. Traffic's heavy, allow extra time. pic.twitter.com/ioRe1ZY7vo — Live Traffic Sydney (@LiveTrafficSyd) 26 November 2019

Drivers are urged to allow extra time.

- more to come