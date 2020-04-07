Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jay McBean from Torquay Kids Early Learning Centre says the Federal Government needs to consider the health and wellbeing of childcare workers as they continue working amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Jay McBean from Torquay Kids Early Learning Centre says the Federal Government needs to consider the health and wellbeing of childcare workers as they continue working amid the coronavirus outbreak.
News

Childcare director’s fears on the frontline of coronavirus

Blake Antrobus
7th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WORKING on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic, Jay McBean fears there is no consideration being given to educators putting their health at risk.

The director of Torquay Kids Childcare Centre said she was concerned for the wellbeing of workers in contact with children.

Ms McBean said it was hard for industry workers to follow social distancing rules.

"Children want to be cared for and loved and cuddled and you're having those interactions," Ms McBean said.

"There's a bit of fear the virus could come from anyone.

"Where does the health and wellbeing, from the government's perspective, come in for educators?"

Kathryn Forgan-Flynn, director of Condy Park Kindergarten, said she was happy with the response from health authorities and the centre would draw on financial reserves and subsidy packages to support staff.

childcare childcare centres coronavirus education federal government fraser coast hervey bay maryborough queensland
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $14M M'boro hospital upgrades finally complete

        premium_icon $14M M'boro hospital upgrades finally complete

        News Maryborough Hospital upgrades are finally complete as part of a $14 million upgrade.

        Hoons ruin newly refurbished road in isolated town

        premium_icon Hoons ruin newly refurbished road in isolated town

        News The recently refurbished Maaroom turn-off has been ruined by car hoons.

        No new COVID-19 cases in Wide Bay

        premium_icon No new COVID-19 cases in Wide Bay

        News Some 14 new cases were reported across Queensland

        Visa changes to keep agriculture industry growing

        premium_icon Visa changes to keep agriculture industry growing

        News Working Holiday Visas have been extended for regional businesses