Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Three children dead after fire rips through home

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
26th Jun 2019 7:11 AM | Updated: 9:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Three children are dead after a house fire in the Hunter Valley.

Emergency crews went to the home on Brittliffe Cl, Singleton, at about 3.30am after reports of a fire.

The top floor of the red brick home was well engulfed when firefighters arrived.

 

Emergency crews went to the home on Brittliffe Cl, Singleton. Picture: Nine News Sydney
Emergency crews went to the home on Brittliffe Cl, Singleton. Picture: Nine News Sydney

 

There were reportedly six people, four of these children, in the home at the time of the blaze.

Paramedics treated four people at the scene and took them to Singleton Hospital.

The other two people are unaccounted for.

A neighbour said she heard screaming in the early hours of the morning.

"I was woken up to screams and I came out and the house was on fire," she told Channel 9.

"There were so many children inside. It is just a shocking thing to happen to anybody."

Firefighters and police are also at the home where they are trying to discover the cause of the blaze but it is believed that is started in the front room of the house.

 

A neighbour claims there were many children inside the house. Picture: Nine News Sydney
A neighbour claims there were many children inside the house. Picture: Nine News Sydney

 

 

 

A child is feared dead. Picture: Nine News Sydney
A child is feared dead. Picture: Nine News Sydney

More Stories

editors picks fire hunter valley nsw

Top Stories

    WATCH: Shark steals fisherman's feed on pier

    premium_icon WATCH: Shark steals fisherman's feed on pier

    Fishing He shared the footage to the Facebook page of his business and it already has more than 5400 views.

    Temperatures expected to warm up across Fraser Coast

    premium_icon Temperatures expected to warm up across Fraser Coast

    News Increased cloud cover is expected in coming days.

    What Esplanade businesses had to say about the 20-year plan

    premium_icon What Esplanade businesses had to say about the 20-year plan

    Business Some have welcomed the proposals, but others aren't so sure

    BRAVE: Moment famed anchorman received cancer diagnosis

    premium_icon BRAVE: Moment famed anchorman received cancer diagnosis

    News He has spent years in the limelight, never shying away from a story.