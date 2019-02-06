Menu
The body of a child and man were found in the red Holden Commodore off Roys Rd, Coochin Creek.
Breaking

Police release age of child found at murder-suicide scene

Shayla Bulloch
by
6th Feb 2019 9:19 AM | Updated: 10:53 AM
UPDATE 10.30AM: Police have released that the child found murdered in a car on the Sunshine Coast was just six months old.

Sunshine Coast Police were at the crime scene this morning with forensic detectives expected to enter the scene in the next half an hour.

Police investigate a suspected murder-suicide on the Sunshine Coast.
The bodies are yet to be formally identified.

At this stage, detectives are treating the death of the child as suspicious and the man's death as non-suspicious.
Investigations are continuing.

10AM: Council workers found the bodies of a child, believed murdered, and a man inside a vehicle on the Sunshine Coast this morning.

There is a heavy police presence at the murder scene, located on Roys Rd, Coochin Creek.

Police are directing vehicles away from the area.

Detectives from the Child Protection Unit are treating the matter as a murder-suicide.

The man are child are believed to be from the Redcliffe area.

9AM: The bodies of a man and a child were found dead in a car this morning, with police investigating a possible murder-suicide.

The red Holden Commodore wagon was located on Roys Rd, Coochin Creek about 8am.

Police say the two come from Redcliffe and the incident is domestic violence related.

A crime scene has been established around the vehicle.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

The Sunshine Coast Daily

