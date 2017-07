A YOUNG child has been injured after a two-vehicle crash on Pialba Burrum Heads Rd this afternoon.

The accident occurred about 3.25pm after a 4WD was rear-ended while travelling along the road.

Emergency services arrived on scene and established traffic diversions along the road.

Emergency services on the scene of a two-vehicle crash outside Hervey Bay on Monday afternoon. Alistair Brightman

One of the vehicles suffered significant damage.

One lane of Pialba Burrum Heads Rd will remain closed until emergency services have cleared the area.

More to come.