Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Aggressive dog
Aggressive dog
News

Child injured in vicious dog attack

by Talisa Eley
21st Jun 2019 9:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG girl has suffered serious injuries after she was bitten by a dog at a Gold Coast home overnight.

The infant girl was bitten at a home in Helenvale about 6.20pm on Thursday night.

Paramedics were called to treat the child who suffered "serious lacerations" to her entire face.

The child was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with serious injuries.
The child was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with serious injuries.

The girl was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the child remained conscious throughout her ordeal.

It is unclear what breed the dog involved was.

More Stories

dog attack editors picks

Top Stories

    'Shut the mutt up': Pet poisoned after death threat

    premium_icon 'Shut the mutt up': Pet poisoned after death threat

    News Less than a day after a threatening note landed in her mail box, Tracey Spoor's dog was dead.

    Suicide prevention mission in Fraser Coast remote towns

    premium_icon Suicide prevention mission in Fraser Coast remote towns

    News 60 people came to the first satellite suicide prevention event

    $40M of mental health help for Fraser Coast hospitals

    premium_icon $40M of mental health help for Fraser Coast hospitals

    News 22-bed inpatient unit for Bay and M'boro facility refurbishment