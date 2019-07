A male child has reportedly been injured on the popular Mount Coolum track.

A SIX-YEAR-OLD boy has been hospitalised after he suffered an arm injury on the popular Mt Coolum hiking track this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the track just after 1pm and helped the boy off the track, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said.

The boy was treated at the scene before being taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.