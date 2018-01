Three people were believed to be involved in the crash.

Three people were believed to be involved in the crash. Inge Hansen

A CHILD was involved in a two vehicle crash in Scarness.

About 11.30am Wednesday, emergency services were called to Zephyr St and Torquay Rd following reports of a crash.

Initial reports suggested a woman and child inside a black Suzuki were rear ended by a person driving a silver car.

More to come.