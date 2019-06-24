Child killer could be sent to Australia

Child killer Jon Venables, who murdered two-year-old James Bulger, could be sent to Australia to start a new life.

Venables, now 36, could be expelled from Britain after costing taxpayers a fortune.

Officials are reportedly fed up with funding legal battles to help keep the murderer's identity a secret.

And they are now assessing the possibility of moving Venables abroad to start a new life, according to the Daily Star Sunday.

The UK taxpayer will reportedly foot the bill for a potential move to Canada, while Australia and New Zealand are also reportedly being considered.

Venables has gone through multiple identity changes after being tracked down by members of the public.

He's been repeatedly in and out of prison for possession of child abuse material charges - with added legal fights, launched by the victim's parents, to keep his identity a secret.

Venables was 10 when he kidnapped, tortured and murdered James Bulger. Picture: AP

James Bulger was kidnapped and murdered in Liverpool in 1993. Picture: PA Press

'CHEAPER TO GET RID OF HIM'

"The thinking is that it would be cheaper to get rid of him abroad, than (to) keep forking out," a source told the paper.

Venables was 10 when he and Robert Thompson, also 10, snatched two-year-old James from his mum in Liverpool in 1993.

They brutally tortured and murdered little James before leaving his body on train tracks.

The killers were granted lifelong anonymity and have lived under new identities ever since their release from custody in 2001.

SORDID CRIMES

While Thompson has not been heard of since, Venables has gone on to commit other sordid crimes.

He's been jailed twice - in 2010 and in February 2018 - after admitting possessing child abuse images.

UK taxpayers had to fork out more than £65,000 ($119,420) in the latest legal battle to keep his identity concealed from the public.

The most recent battle came after James Bulger's dad Ralph, 52, demanded the anonymity order be lifted to protect the public from his son's killer.

High Court judges ruled against him, after agreeing that lifting the order would endanger Venables' life.

The Ministry of Justice declined to comment on Venables' case, but officers have previously told how some in the top-secret witness protection program are moved out of the UK.

"We have to be very careful about who knows where they are," said Deputy Chief Constable Andy Cooke, the national policing lead for protected persons.

"We relocate both within the UK and internationally on occasions, depending on the level of threat on the individual circumstance of a case and whether it is necessary.

"That doesn't mean we are going to relocate them to the Copacabana, but they do get a say."

Anna Dienne, who works with charity FAMS, which supports the families of children murdered, said she was "sickened" by the prospect of further taxpayer money being spent on protecting Venables.

"This is not a case of a boy, of a child, doing something they may not have fully been able to take on-board," she said.

"This is now a man, who is continuing an obsession with young children, an active and known paedophile who has simply not rehabilitated.

"Millions has been thrown at protecting him and yet he cannot stop himself. He needs locking up, and the key thrown away."

Jon Venables and Robert Thompson. Picture: Supplied

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission