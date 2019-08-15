Child porn payments were for ‘charity’

A MOSSMAN man who paid a Filipino woman for child pornography had told federal police that the money was going to charity.

Andrew James Calvert pleaded guilty in Cairns District Court to possessing and downloading child exploitation material.

The court heard that over 12 days in June last year he contacted a woman in the Philippines and paid her to take pornographic photos of her niece, 12.

"He contacted her for images of 'the young one' in exchange for payment," federal prosecutor Megan Howard said.

"He gave her directions about the poses he wanted her to be in; he would not provide payment if she did not comply."

Ms Howard told the court Calvert initially denied he had paid for child pornography.

"He tried to separate himself, saying he regularly transferred money to the Philippines to assist with farming," she said.

"Then he said he was regularly drinking and did not know what he did when he was drunk."

The court heard the woman told Calvert she would use the money to buy medicine.

"It is apparent from the conversations that the woman was unwell," Ms Howard said.

James Sheridan, defending, said his client had been "deeply embarrassed" by the arrest.

Judge Julie Dick, SC, sentenced Calvert to nine months in jail, suspended for two years.

"He actively caused this offence, he wasn't just looking at images that were available," Judge Dick said.