Gregory David Kynuna raped a little boy and is now living in the community.
Child rapist released despite breaching supervision order

Sherele Moody
20th May 2019 12:21 PM | Updated: 12:21 PM
A CHILD rapist will return to the community despite another breach of his supervision order.

Cairns sex offender Gregory David Kynuna's decision to use the drug ice landed him in jail about eight weeks ago.

The 37-year-old was convicted of raping a boy in 2002 and he served eight years in jail.

He was using drugs and alcohol when he abused the child.

Released in 2011, Kynuna was placed on a supervision order that requires him to remain alcohol-free and drug-free.

Since the original order was issued he has been in strife for using alcohol and marijuana multiple times.

His latest breach involved shooting up amphetamine and methamphetamine.

Kynuna faced Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday where Justine Martin Burns said the offender considered replacing his urine with another person's urine to dupe drug testers.

Justice Burns said Kynuna experts believed Kynuna should be "watched like a hawk" but that his step-up to ice was more opportunistic than anything else and he probably would not use the drug again.

Justice Burns said there was evidence Kynuna was "making progress" outside of jail.

Kynuna has been back behind bars since March and will now be released. - NewsRegional

