Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

Child reported missing in Coast waters

Tom Threadingham
1st Jan 2021 6:30 PM | Updated: 7:43 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Emergency services have rushed to a Coast beach after a child was believed to have gone missing in the water.

At 4.55pm paramedics, including critical care were standing by where an eight-year-old was reported missing in waters at a location off the Esplanade at Maroochydore.

A Queensland Police spokesman said a member of the public had reported seeing a child in the water and losing track of them.

QPS and QAS are both on site but yet to confirm any further details of the incident.

Lifesavers are also involved in the search.

 

MORE TO COME

emergency services missing sunshine coast emergency
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tame: 11 drink, drug drivers caught on otherwise calm night

        Premium Content Tame: 11 drink, drug drivers caught on otherwise calm night

        Crime According to police “no one got killed, no one got severely bashed last night, no one stole a truck load of property”.

        Three assessed, one in hospital after Maryborough crash

        Premium Content Three assessed, one in hospital after Maryborough crash

        News The crash occurred just before 11am on New Year’s Day.

        Three men in hospital after separate crashes

        Premium Content Three men in hospital after separate crashes

        News The incidents happened across Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

        Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today

        Crime Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today