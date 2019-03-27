Child safety crusader Hetty Johnston to stand

CHILD protection campaigner Hetty Johnston is having her fifth crack at entering politics - but this time she reckons she'll succeed.

The Bravehearts founder will today launch her campaign to become an independent Queensland senator at the upcoming federal election.

Ms Johnston believes her "no bulls--t" reputation, scandals surrounding Queensland senators Pauline Hanson and Fraser Anning, and disillusionment with the major parties will finally see her elected.

"I'm going to give it my best shot and if my bloody butt hits the Senate leather, you won't see the dust settle for six years, you can be sure of that," she said.

Ms Johnston said she had spent 22 years fighting to protect children "and I feel like I've done as much as I can outside of the political tent".

If elected, she would push for an urgent royal commission into Australia's family law system which she said was exposing children to serious domestic violence and sexual assault.

She said she had met with Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his predecessors Malcolm Turnbull and Tony Abbott, as well as Opposition leader Bill Shorten, but her pleas for a royal commission had fallen on deaf ears.

"They've all looked at me and said they know the crisis situation our kids are in, that young lives are being destroyed daily, but they don't want to have a royal commission," she said.

"It's not because they can't. It's because they won't, and being elected to federal parliament will help me change that. It's the only hope these kids have got.''

In the 1990s, Ms Johnston was Queensland leader of the Australian Democrats, which had the slogan: "keeping the bastards honest".

Ms Johnston said she would make that her mission statement if elected.

"I'm hoping that people are as ticked off with politicians as I am," she said.