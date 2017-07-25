25°
Child safety officers join cops on the front line

Jessica Marszalek | 25th Jul 2017 6:06 AM

CHILD safety officers will turn up with police to probe claims of child sexual abuse, physical abuse and family violence under a new model to hasten protection investigations.

The new strike teams, formed from lessons learned from the tragic child death cases that have rocked the state, will operate under a year-long trial before being rolled out across Queensland.

Ten officers will initially be given specialist training to work alongside police from the Gold Coast, Townsville and Toowoomba regions. It follows repeated findings that authorities must improve their information sharing to save lives.

They will be rostered night and day and be called in by police on cases in which an allegation has been made of harm against a child by an adult in the household.

Topics:  child safety

'We can't afford to expand': power prices cripple business

'We can't afford to expand': power prices cripple business

SMALL businessman Adam Roberts says he's being slugged an extra $300,000 a year under his new power contract.

South Australian winemaker on the way to Hervey Bay

Greg Cooley, of Greg Cooley Wines, and his partner Kelli will host a wine lunch at The Vinyard Restaurant and Bar on Saturday, starting about noon.

It's on this Saturday at the Vinyard Restaurant and Bar.

Sleeping man found with stolen chocolate bars

Maryborough Court House.Photo: Valerie Horton/ Fraser Coast Chronicle.

A sleeping man has been found with stolen chocolate bars.

Your Say: 9 Fraser Coast roads that need to be fixed

A Bundaberg Council grader repairing a section of road on the Isis Highway. Photo: Scottie Simmonds/NewsMail

We've put up with this rough, dangerous one lane road for too long.

Zumba for kids to start this month in Hervey Bay

Mother-of-three and dance instructor Peta Whitney knows the cost of raising a family and wants to help Hervey Bay families keep active on a budget.

Fallen miners honoured at Burrum Coalfest

Miners memorial unveiled at this years Burrum Coalfest - June Cooke (2nd left) whose father James Wood and uncle William Wood were killed in mining accidents. Pictured with (L) niece Vicki Muller, husband Max Cooke, granddaughter Jodie Baker and her daughter Alexis and niece Glenda Perry.

"We got a bit teary."

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

Film boss marvels at Sunshine State

Thor: Ragnarok success may mean more Marvel movies for Queensland.

ABC's Q&A: Should 16-year-olds be allowed to vote?

Opposition Health Minister Catherine King on the Q & A panel, left, and right, Minister for the Environment and Energy Josh Frydenberg.

But there was one thing the students weren't discussing.

Wilkinson back on air after ‘holiday hell’

Lisa Wilkinson returns to air, cast in hand.

Lisa Wilkinson still feels "a bit ordinary" after holiday from hell

Northern Rivers truckie takes on Ninja Warrior Grand Final

RIGHT AT HOME: Tom Hazell in his backyard ninja set-up.

Truckie one of 21 ninjas in Australian Ninja Warrior grand final

Police sniffer dogs busy at Splendour

Police sniffer dogs at the Splendour in the Grass festival.

Festival upholds its zero tolerance stance against drugs

Diana Chan crowned MasterChef's 2017 winner

MasterChef Australia's 2017 winner Diana Chan. Supplied by Channel 10.

MELBOURNE accountant comes out on top after eight-hour showdown.

Mini ninjas get into training

Gary Nowlan, 12, of Gawler East trains in X-Park at Bounce.

Kids as young as 12 are already dreaming of becoming Ninja Warriors

