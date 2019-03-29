Child service returns to its roots on the Fraser Coast

bACK TO BEGINNING: BUSHkids CEO Carlton Meyn at the opening of the new Fraser Coast centre on Tavistock St.

bACK TO BEGINNING: BUSHkids CEO Carlton Meyn at the opening of the new Fraser Coast centre on Tavistock St. Blake Antrobus

A CHILD support service has returned to its Fraser Coast roots after its new centre opened in Hervey Bay.

Early childhood intervention service BUSHkids revealed its new Fraser Coast centre yesterday, with CEO Carlton Meyn saying it was the completion of a lot of hard work.

The not-for-profit group, which was named the region's National Disability Insurance Scheme partner last year, provides developmental services on a short- to long-term basis and works with children up to six years of age.

The opening marks a return for the organisation to its Hervey Bay roots, which started as the Royal Bush Children's Health Scheme in Torquay during the 1930s.

The new centre is just metres from its original location in Torquay.

Mr Meyn said the Wide Bay team had been in place since late last year.

"Following extensive training from the NDIA and BUSHkids' own early childhood specialists, we started working with kids with developmental delay and disability on the Sunshine Coast in January,” MrMeyn said.

"With the service now fully up and running across Wide Bay-Burnett and the Sunshine Coast, it's timely to be able to officially launch the service in both areas.”

BUSHkids chairman DrNeil Bartels said the organisation was developed by a Maryborough medical practitioner back in 1934.

"Originally the organisation ran summer camps for kids from western Queensland at Pialba, before opening a permanent home in Torquay in 1938,” Dr Bartels said.

"The home closed in 1977. However by a happy coincidence our new Fraser Coast centre in Tavistock St is just a few hundred metres from the old home.

"The building still stands and has now been repurposed as a backpackers' hostel.”