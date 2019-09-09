Menu
A Point Vernon man charged with child sex offences will go to trial
Child sex charges to be heard at trial

Jessica Lamb
9th Sep 2019 7:40 PM
A POINT Vernon man charged with child sex offences will go to trial.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday to have his case committed to a higher court.

The 39-year-old faces two counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16 in his care.

The alleged offences took place at Point Vernon between April 14 and June 30 of this year.

He is also accused of the wilful damage of a wall and door, as well as common assault on June 30.

The man did not enter pleas to the four charges.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Michael Ruddiman submitted as evidence witness statements, photographs from Queensland Police's forensic service group and electronic records of interviews.

The man was given fresh bail with no contact conditions for some of the alleged witnesses and the alleged victim.

He must also not consume alcohol and consent to breath testing by police.

The man was supported by his partner in the courtroom gallery.

The man's case will be heard in Hervey Bay District Court at a later date.

