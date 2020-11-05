Child sex offender caught with SIM cards, new email address

A CONVICTED child sex offender purchased SIM cards and set up an email account, without alerting authorities to his actions.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to comply with reporting.

He made admissions to having purchased the SIM cards, but said it was due to harassment from a former partner.

The man claimed to have reported making the email address to police, but there was no record of it, the court was told.

The court heard the man had suffered a stroke and had trouble with his memory as a result.

Defence lawyer Morgan Harris said the man had other health difficulties in addition to the stroke.

"His condition has been assessed to be to such a degree that his carers are seriously considering his admission into a retirement home so he can receive the care he requires," Mr Morgan said.

"He has difficulty moving and with everyday tasks."

The court heard the man had a "problematic" criminal history, with previous convictions for failing to comply with his reporting obligations.

The man was sentenced to 21 days in prison, wholly suspended for six months.

Convictions were recorded.