Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Child sex offender caught with SIM cards, new email address

Carlie Walker
5th Nov 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CONVICTED child sex offender purchased SIM cards and set up an email account, without alerting authorities to his actions.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to comply with reporting.

He made admissions to having purchased the SIM cards, but said it was due to harassment from a former partner.

The man claimed to have reported making the email address to police, but there was no record of it, the court was told.

The court heard the man had suffered a stroke and had trouble with his memory as a result.

Defence lawyer Morgan Harris said the man had other health difficulties in addition to the stroke.

"His condition has been assessed to be to such a degree that his carers are seriously considering his admission into a retirement home so he can receive the care he requires," Mr Morgan said.

"He has difficulty moving and with everyday tasks."

The court heard the man had a "problematic" criminal history, with previous convictions for failing to comply with his reporting obligations.

The man was sentenced to 21 days in prison, wholly suspended for six months.

Convictions were recorded.

More Stories

child sex offender fccourrt fccrime maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WANTED: Search for brother in death investigation

        WANTED: Search for brother in death investigation

        News Police believe he may have changed his appearance

        WATCH: Invasive trees being targeted for removal by council

        Premium Content WATCH: Invasive trees being targeted for removal by council

        Council News Incentive offered for anyone who clears this tree from their property

        CROC UPDATE: Rangers to search Bay site after signs put up

        Premium Content CROC UPDATE: Rangers to search Bay site after signs put up

        News It comes after a reported sighting in waters off the mainland

        EYES ON THE PRIZE: Optometry couple’s amusing origin rivalry

        Premium Content EYES ON THE PRIZE: Optometry couple’s amusing origin rivalry

        News One of Bay’s best known business couples ready for three games