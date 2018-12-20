Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three suspected Irukandji jellyfish stings have been reported at Fraser Island this week.
Three suspected Irukandji jellyfish stings have been reported at Fraser Island this week. Contributed
News

Suspected deadly jellyfish stings child at Fraser Island

scott kovacevic
by
20th Dec 2018 6:42 AM | Updated: 7:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOLIDAYMAKERS are being urged to take extra care while swimming this holidays after a child suffered a suspected Irukandji jellyfish sting at Fraser Island yesterday, the third this week.

The boy was reportedly swimming on the island's western shoreline when he was stung just after 1pm.

The primary school-aged child was stabilised before being flown by Lifeflight to Hervey Bay Hospital for further treatment.

It is the third time the RACQ chopper has been called to the island this week to aid patients with suspected stings.

 

Lifesavers search Irukandji jellyfish off Fraser Island earlier in the year.
Lifesavers search Irukandji jellyfish off Fraser Island earlier in the year.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Chief Medical Officer, Dr Allan Mackillop, said before heading to the beach people should educate themselves about what to do if they're stung.

"Always have vinegar on you.

"The use of vinegar, applied to the impacted area and then gently remove the tentacles once the vinegar has been applied," Dr Mackillop said.

editors picks fraser island gympie environment irukandji irukandji jellyfish lifelfight
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Council snubs re-fluoridation despite dental, medical advice

    premium_icon Council snubs re-fluoridation despite dental, medical advice

    News Dentists and medical experts have been unable to sway Fraser Coast deputy mayor Darren Everard's mind over the issue of fluoride

    Farewell to a community icon as loved council worker retires

    premium_icon Farewell to a community icon as loved council worker retires

    News She's a familiar sight in Maryborough with her feather-adorned hat

    FUTURE VISION: Business groups lobby for Regional Deal funds

    premium_icon FUTURE VISION: Business groups lobby for Regional Deal funds

    News It comes as talks between all three levels of govt continue

    Prison strike ultimatum after officer bashing

    premium_icon Prison strike ultimatum after officer bashing

    Crime Officers at Woodford have walked off the job this morning.

    Local Partners