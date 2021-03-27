Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

NSW Bushfires: Sydney chokes through ‘lethal’ smoke
News

Child suffers serious burns at Gold Coast home

by Brianna Morris-Grant
27th Mar 2021 10:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CHILD has suffered serious burns after an incident with a fire pit at a Tallebudgera home on Friday night.

Paramedics were called to the private residence at 6.30pm after reports a primary school aged boy had been injured.

The boy was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition with burns to the face, arms and legs.

Members of the High Acuity Response Unit were also on board.

Emergency services were also called to a two vehicle crash on City Centre Drive in Upper Coomera at 7.27pm, where two patients were taken to GCUH in stable condition.

Shortly after a man was taken to GCUH for observation after a single vehicle crash on Brighton Parade, Southport just after 8pm

brianna.morris-grant@news.com.au

Originally published as Child suffers serious burns at Gold Coast home

More Stories

editors picks emergency injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Bay drug dealer sentenced in District Court

        Premium Content NAMED: Bay drug dealer sentenced in District Court

        Crime Drug dealer sold pills to undercover cops.

        Seemingly simple vote exposes deep divide in country town

        Premium Content Seemingly simple vote exposes deep divide in country town

        News A motion regarding the lease of Bauple’s recreation grounds exposed deep...

        WARNING: This M’boro robber targets pokie players after wins

        Premium Content WARNING: This M’boro robber targets pokie players after wins

        News After winning $2900 on the pokies, a man headed home. What happened next changed...

        WEEKEND READ: Behind busiest day of week for Bay court

        Premium Content WEEKEND READ: Behind busiest day of week for Bay court

        Crime In the gallery of Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.