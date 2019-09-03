Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Child suffers serious injuries in multi-vehicle crash

by Nicole Pierre
3rd Sep 2019 5:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHILD has suffered serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Brisbane's north this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to four patients after a multi-vehicle accident involving two cars and motorcycle on Webster Road in Stafford at 3.25pm Tuesday.

A young girl suffered serious abdominal and wrist injuries and was taken to Queensland Children's Hospital.

A woman in her mid-30s was treated for abdominal pain and lower leg injuries, while a female in her 60s suffered shoulder and leg injuries.

The motorcyclist, a female in her 20s, was left with injuries to her arm.

All adult patients were taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

brisbane crash

Top Stories

    Alleged sister rapist: 'She wanted to practise having sex'

    premium_icon Alleged sister rapist: 'She wanted to practise having sex'

    Crime A businessman is accused of raping his little sister three times and it is alleged he gave her $20 to buy morning after pill following one attack

    International horseman hosts equine show in the Bay

    premium_icon International horseman hosts equine show in the Bay

    Whats On He's even been on the world stage on Australia's Got Talent.

    Rock craze takes off in M'boro

    premium_icon Rock craze takes off in M'boro

    Community Community craze bring smiles aplenty