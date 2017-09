Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

A child has been taken to Maryborough Hospital after their hand became stuck in a drain at a Kent St home.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Media said the child suffered lacerations to their hand.

They were transported to the hospital in a stable condition.

No information was available regarding the child's age or gender.