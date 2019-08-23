Childcare director to defend host of charges in court

Liesl Pyke-Nott is expected to face a host of charges relating to a Northern Rivers childcare centre.

Liesl Pyke-Nott is expected to face a host of charges relating to a Northern Rivers childcare centre. Lily Laughton-Cook

THE director of a Casino childcare centre is expected to fight a host of allegations against her.

It's been estimated several days will be required for a hearing into allegations against Liesl Pyke-Nott and a business she runs.

Ms Pyke-Nott was not required to appear before Casino Local Court when her matter was mentioned today when solicitor Peter Comerford appeared on behalf of the Hope Island, Queensland resident.

The 45-year-old accused is personally facing four counts of having liability when a body corporate contravenes and one charge of giving false information to a regulatory authority.

LPN Childcare Pty Ltd, which runs the Rainbow Station Early Education Centre in Casino, is facing two counts of not protecting children from harm or hazard, two counts of failing to report information and educators not meeting required qualifications.

The charges relate to a range of allegations, including "corporal punishment" by centre staff.

The NSW Department of Education, which is the prosecuting authority for the case, will allege incidents included a staff member inflicting physical harm on a child at the centre, leaving a hand mark on their skin, in August 2017.

The department will allege a range of incidents at the centre were not properly reported and that children were not properly protected from harm.

Ms Pyke-Nott allegedly provided false or misleading information during an interview on May 21 last year.

Peter Walsh, who appeared on behalf of the Department of Education, told the court the case would be a "lengthy matter", with about three days required for a hearing.

When Magistrate Kathy Crittenden pointed out no pleas had yet been entered, Mr Comerford said he'd been instructed that Ms Pyke-Nott would defend every charge before the court.

Ms Crittenden ordered a brief of evidence to be served on the defence by September 19.

"If you're looking at three days, I think it would be good to see exactly what is in dispute before the matter is listed for hearing," she said.

The matter is due back before the court on October 2, when a hearing date is expected to be set.