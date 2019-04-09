Your Story Childers Native Bees Workshp

Everyone, it seems, either has a native bee hive of their own, or they know someone who has. With the demand high for these little critters to pollinate macadamias and avocados, a small group of enthusiasts decided to conduct a workshop in Childers to present how to propagate a colony from an old log or box, by the 'eduction' method, by getting a colony out of a brick wall, and there's a talk about Australia's solitary bees.

Admission is $10, and proceeds go to Schools' Chaplaincy. This event is at Childers Showgrounds on Saturday, 27th April, 8.30 to 11.30 a.m. A sausage sizzle is available. Bring a chair and a hat! No need to book! Enquiries: Nene 045554 3456