Childers pilot lucky to be alive after crash

ACCIDENT: An airbike clipped a house south of Bundaberg yesterday before crashing to the ground. Valerie Horton

WHAT was supposed to be a quick trip down the coast for morning tea went south for one pilot.

Isis Flying Club president Ian Laing said Hugh Dickenson, 68, was flying an airbike when the ultra-light craft struck trouble, clipping a house and crashing to the ground.

Mr Laing said Mr Dickenson was lucky not to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

"He would have been very exposed, basically half in, half out," he said.

"He was down there for morning tea with a few others, they usually hold it at the Childers Aerodrome but went to Pacific Haven.

"A couple flew out from Childers but most from the Bundy Airport."

According to police, at about 11.20am the airbike took off from Howard airstrip to return to Childers when cross winds struck the aircraft, causing it to clip the top of a house on Marina Drive and crash into a yard.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the 68-year-old male pilot suffered severe cuts to his leg and a cut to his forehead and was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services spokesman said the pilot was in a stable condition and would be undergoing further testing.

Resident Terry Adams was at work when he got the call telling him a plane had crashed into his home.

When he arrived at his Pacific Haven Circuit home and saw the wreck, his first thought was "is the bloke dead or alive?"

"I'm glad he's not dead," Mr Adams said.

"The house, it doesn't matter.

"That's what insurance is for; s*** happens."

No one was home when the plane came down, causing damage to the interior and exterior of the home.

Mr Adams has lived at the address for 15 years and was at home when two people died in an ultra-light plane crash at Pacific Haven in 2015.

Nearby resident Bruce McGill was out the back of his house having coffee when the aircraft went down. He heard a massive bang when the plane hit the tree.

"It crashed in a paddock, about 300m from the strip."

Police investigations are continuing.

MIKAYLA HAUPT