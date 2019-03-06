Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The study found feeding infants formula or solids too early could put them at risk.
The study found feeding infants formula or solids too early could put them at risk.
Health

Early infant feeding linked to childhood obesity

by Kidspot
6th Mar 2019 10:50 AM

A LINK between childhood obesity and early infant feeding has been uncovered by Sydney researchers.

A 10-year study by Western Sydney University (WSU) found babies who were introduced to formula and solid foods in the first four months of life could be twice as likely to develop childhood obesity, the Liverpool Leader reports.

 

The study found feeding infants formula or solids too early could put them at risk.
The study found feeding infants formula or solids too early could put them at risk.

For more stories like this, go to kidspot.com.au

For a decade, the study tracked 346 infants from Sydney's southwest - an area with the highest rate of childhood obesity in Australia.

The study found 82 per cent of parents had fed their babies solids or formula in the first four months of life.

WSU Translational Health Research Institute's Haider Mannan - who led the study - said it was recommended mothers breastfeed exclusively, if possible, for at least four months.

"What our study has shown is that, in terms of infant feeding patterns, the first four months of life poses the greatest risk for the development of obesity later in childhood," Dr Mannan said.

"We recommend continued exclusive breastfeeding for four to six months and not over six months as it may result in mothers exclusively breastfeeding, for example, for nine months, which is not recommended based on latest research."

 

Mothers are urged to breastfeed, if possible, for at least four months.
Mothers are urged to breastfeed, if possible, for at least four months.

 

The World Health Organisation recommends against the early introduction of solids and formula to an infant's diet.

Instead, it suggests introducing "safe complementary (solid) foods at six months" together with continued breastfeeding.

While recognising some mothers are unable to breastfeed in the first few months of a baby's life, the study highlights the importance of educating parents on when to introduce solids and formula to their infants.

The study has been published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

 

This story originally appeared on Kidspot and was reproduced with permission

childhood obesity editors picks feeding formula health

Top Stories

    CONFIRMED: Euthanised dingo involved in three attacks

    premium_icon CONFIRMED: Euthanised dingo involved in three attacks

    News The most recent incident involved a group of French tourists, including a nine-year-old boy and his mum.

    • 6th Mar 2019 1:15 PM
    This weeks top 10 reported house sales on the Fraser Coast

    premium_icon This weeks top 10 reported house sales on the Fraser Coast

    Guides A Torquay home spent 31 days on the market.

    • 6th Mar 2019 1:11 PM
    Z-PAC's new play is packed with murder, mystery and mayhem

    premium_icon Z-PAC's new play is packed with murder, mystery and mayhem

    Whats On March will be loaded with laughs in Z-PAC Theatre's auditorium.

    'Think of the victims': Priest speaks out on Pell conviction

    premium_icon 'Think of the victims': Priest speaks out on Pell conviction

    News This is not the first time Fr Kelly has chosen to speak out.