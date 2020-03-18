Children add colour to the work of local emergency services

Colouring competition for Neighbourhood Watch Area 4 – winners (L) Summer,10, and Tayla-Rose,9, Warren and Dylan Ambrose,8, with Vernon 5 Ways shopowners Colin Broadhurst and Maryanne Vucic and Area 4 co-ord Jannean Dean.Photo: Alistair Brightman

AN emergency services-themed colouring in competition for children in the Point Vernon area was held recently to raise awareness about child safety and the wonderful work the services do in the community.

The competition was an initiative of Neighbourhood Watch Area 4 Point Vernon, who say they have one of the safest neighbourhoods in Hervey Bay, thanks to more than 30 members.

The three winners, 10-year-old Summer Warren and sister nine-year-old Tayla-Rose, and eight-year-old Dylan Ambrose, each picked their favourite emergency services to colour including Queensland Ambulance Service and SES.

The police also got a favourable mention.

“I love the ambulance, especially when they take care of people,” Tayla-Rose said,

“When I had my broken ankle, they gave me special medicine to make the pain go away.

“I like the police too because they arrest the bad people,” Summer added.

As a baby, Dylan suffered from croup and used the ambulance several times and said they “were always nice”.

Mayoral candidate Jannean Dean has been the Area 4 coordinator for four years and said those who contribute to Neighbourhood Watch are making the Fraser Coast a better place.

“We have one of the safest areas and I think that’s because we are so pro-active here in Point Vernon,” Ms Dean said.

“The more people that get involved in Neighbourhood Watch the safer their little communities will be.

“It’s important to look out for each other and keeping watch and it complements the Queensland Police, working with them to keep the community safe.”

Each of the children received a $10 voucher from the group and a further $5 voucher from the owners of Pt Vernon 5 Ways, to spend in the store.

All the children agreed that the best way to spend the hard earned $15 was on lollies and ice cream.

Find the group on Facebook under Neighbourhood Watch Area 4 Point Vernon.