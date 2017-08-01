Children allegedly seen leaving area near grass fire

CHILDREN were reportedly seen leaving an area where a grass fire broke out in Hervey Bay on Tuesday.

Fire crews were called to reports of a small fire on Alice St about 11am.

When crews arrived the fire was well contained.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services station officer Jason Fothergill said they had the fire out in about ten minutes.

He said with dry conditions and plenty of grass to fuel fires at this time of the year, it was important for the public to report them straight away.

The Chronicle understands police are investigating the incident.